Rev up, car lovers: The 13th annual Metro Cruise is here

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — If you love all types of vehicles, you’re in luck: The 13th annual Metro Cruise is this weekend on 28th Street at Roger’s Plaza in Wyoming.

Visitors can check out traditional hot rods, custom rides and all the antique, classic and muscle cars you can handle. The Metro Cruise will also serve up food and lots of entertainment.

Event hours:

Friday, Aug. 25, 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 26, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Band schedule:

Friday, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. | The Big Boss Band

Friday, 7 p.m. – 9:45 p.m. | Kari Lynch

Saturday, 9 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. | Opening Ceremonies

Saturday, noon – 12:30 p.m. | Out of Favor Boys

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. | Stolen Horses

Saturday, 7 p.m. – 8:45 p.m. | JetBeats

During Saturday morning’s opening ceremonies, the GM Foundation will also present $25,000 in grants to support five area organizations, including the West Michigan Environmental Action Council, Greater Wyoming Community Resource Alliance, Feeding America West Michigan Food Bank, Finish The Mission Veterans Relief Fund and YWCA Grand Rapids.

Online:

28th Street Metro Cruise

