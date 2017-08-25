SUV theft suspect enters plea in Kzoo Co. police chase

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who authorities say stole an SUV and led police on a chase before trying to escape in a swampy area near I-94 has entered a plea in the case.

Marvin Lee Tabor pleaded guilty Friday to fleeing and eluding a police officer in connection to the June 27 incident.

Authorities said Tabor stole the SUV from Kalamazoo. The police pursuit ended at dead-end road near Galesburg, where he ditched the vehicle, according to authorities.

Tabor then ran into a wooded, swampy area near I-94 in Comstock Township and was arrested after an extensive police search, officers said.

The family of a missing Kalamazoo County man found dead said that police chase somehow led investigators to a suspect in the death of their loved one, Ronald French.

Tabor is expected back in court for sentencing Oct. 2.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

