Greenville wins big against North Farmington

ALLENDALE, Mich. (WOOD) — In the final game of the third annual Gridiron Classic, played at Lubbers Stadium on the campus of Grand Valley State University, Greenville took on North Farmington.

After being backed up to its own two-yard line due to penalties, North Farmington’s Dylan Gordon scored on a 98-yard touchdown run to give the Raiders a 7-0 lead.

As the sun began to set, the Greenville offense began to set fire at Lubbers Stadium. With just over a minute left in the first quarter, Cameron Heppe found Brockton Kohler in the back of the end zone to tie things up 7-7.

On Greenville’s first drive of the second quarter, Heppe hooked up with Kyle Lorenz for an 11-yard touchdown extending the lead to 14-7.

Just three minutes later, Heppe found Jake Rasmussen striding past two defenders, extending the lead to 20-7, after the missed point after attempt by the Yellow Jackets.

After the Yellow Jackets’ defense stopped the Raiders once again, Heppe took things upon himself and scampered in for the seven-yard touchdown making it 27-7 Greenville.

Greenville would rattle off 20 more second half points and their defense would pitch a shutout en route to a 47-7.

