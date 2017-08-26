Man presumed dead in tractor rollover

LAKE ODESSA, Mich. (WOOD) — The driver of a tractor that rolled over in a Lake Odessa field Saturday night is presumed dead, according to Ionia County dispatchers.

Dispatchers said the incident happened around 10:31 p.m. Saturday near M-66 and E Henderson Road in Lake Odessa. The driver is presumed to be dead, Ionia County dispatchers said.

The details on what caused the rollover were not immediately available.

This is a developing situation, check back with woodtv.com for updates or 24 Hour News 8 at 11 p.m. for the latest information.

