Rollover crash on US-31 sends driver to hospital

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A rollover crash sent a woman to a Holland Hospital Saturday after she lost control of her vehicle, according to authorities.

It happened around 10:03 a.m. on southbound US-31 near Port Sheldon Street, authorities said.

Authorities said the driver may have suffered a medical issue and either blacked out causing her to lose control of the vehicle.

The driver experienced moderate injuries from the crash and is in stable condition at Holland Hospital, authorities said.

