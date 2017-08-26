Spring Lake organization helping Hurricane Harvey victims

SPRING LAKE, Mich. (WOOD) – A West Michigan humanitarian organization will be helping people impacted by the devastation left behind by Hurricane Harvey.

While damage is just beginning to be surveyed along the Texas coast, International Aid tells 24 Hour News 8 they prepare all year for natural disasters.

“There’s no predicting how many we will actually affect or impact. We usually wait to see what the damage is going to be. how many people are going to be affected. then we notify our partners and distribute the product there,” International Aid Communications Director Loyd Jenkins said Saturday morning.

One of their partners is Victory Life Church in Foley, AL. Jenkins explained they have packed hygiene kits stored at the church already that will be distributed once the damage is assessed.

They include hygiene products people often take for granted until they are faced with devastation. That includes shampoo, toothpaste, a tooth brush, a bar of soap and a washcloth.

“To be able to go in and help people that otherwise aren’t thinking about personal hygiene…or have access to them, is greatly rewarding. It’s also the front line of defense against disease because usually when you have water issues and sewer problems you can have outbreaks,” Jenkins said.

