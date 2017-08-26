Train like a boxer: Lynsey Mukomel visits Blues Gym





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Ahead of Saturday’s anticipated Mayweather v. McGregor fight, 24 Hour News 8’s Lynsey Mukomel learned what it takes to train like a boxer.

Blues Gym co-founder Dino Newville hosted several boxing greats this August during a fundraiser for the gym, which offers free programming to promote a Christian lifestyle for area kids.

Lynsey got in the ring with Craig Houk and Angel Manfredy to learn more about the strict boxing technique McGregor must learn in order to have a shot against Mayweather.

No surprise, the boxing greats don’t think the MMA fighter has a chance against the boxing champion.

Click on the video above to watch the full story.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

