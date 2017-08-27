Bicyclist killed in crash near Ravenna

SULLIVAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a bicyclist was killed in a crash between Muskegon and Ravenna Saturday.

It happened at 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of Maple Island Road and the Musketawa Bike Path in Sullivan Township.

The Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office says the bicyclist, James Larue of North Muskegon, was westbound on the bike trail and did not stop at the road, riding into the path of a northbound car. Larue was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to have been factors. Deputies say Larue was not wearing a helmet.

