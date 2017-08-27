Local Red Cross volunteers heads to Texas to help after Harvey





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Thousands of volunteers are heading to Texas to help with relief after Hurricane Harvey, including some from West Michigan.

A team from the Red Cross of West Michigan left Sunday morning. They will help people one-on-one as they get back on their feet.

“They’re serving people’s immediate needs. They’re giving them shelter out of the storm, they’re serving them meals,” Penny Raap, a Red Cross volunteer, said of the Red Cross. “Even though it’s a small window, it goes on, because we help with the recovery process also.”

If you want to help but can’t respond to disasters, Mike Mitchell, the executive director of the local chapter of the Red Cross, advised giving blood. It’s possible the storm may cause blood drives in Texas to be cancelled, so they may need to call for supplies from elsewhere.

24 Hour News 8 got a look inside the Red Cross’ disaster relief mobile unit. Click to watch that story.

