MSP: Motorcyclist killed in crash near Gun Lake

YANKEE SPRINGS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash north of Gun Lake Sunday afternoon, Michigan State Police say.

It happened around 4:20 p.m. on Briggs Road near Chief Noonday Road near Payne Lake in Yankee Springs Township, southwest of Middleville.

MSP troopers on the scene said a northbound motorcyclist lost control and slid into the path of a northbound pickup truck. He was run over and died at the scene.

The name of the motorcyclist was not released Sunday evening.

Briggs Road was closed between Chief Noonday Road and Cobb Lake Road while authorities were on the scene.

