To The Point: Reps. Singh, Garcia





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The legislature in Lansing will be going on a holiday vacation next week for Labor Day, but there are plenty of items on the agenda when they return.

Rep. Sam Singh, Democratic leader in the Michigan House of Representatives joined Political Reporter Rick Albin to discuss what the legislature will work on when the break is over.

“One of the things that we’ve been hearing as we’ve been talking to residents across the stat this summer is the high prescription drugs are becoming a real problem for families. People are making choices at times whether they get their prescription drugs instead of paying bills or bringing food on to the table and so forth,” Singh said. “We’ve been wanting, obviously, the federal government to do something and they’re not doing enough so we decided it’s time for us to do our own thing here in Michigan.”

Ottawa County Republican Daniela Garcia is looking at education.

“The ESSA or Every Student Succeeds Act is authorized by Congress. It’s had many names before like ‘No Child Left Behind’ or the ‘Elementary and Secondary Education Act’ and it’s just a new iteration of out K-12 plan for how we’re implementing education in the states,” Garcia said. “Thankfully we’re putting more emphasis on local districts and states again instead of a heavy federal foot print.”

Above in this Aug. 27, 2017 episode of “To The Point,” hear more from Singh and Garcia.

