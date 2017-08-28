2 more charged in Benton Harbor murder

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — Two more people have been charged with murder in the death of a man in Benton Harbor earlier this month, bringing the total number of defendants to four.

Shuantae Hill Jr., 21, and 23-year-old Denzeil Dade, both of Benton Harbor, were charged with felony murder, armed robbery and felony firearm.

They charges are linked to the death of 32-year-old Nathaniel Lee, who was fatally shot while sitting in his car outside an apartment building on Aug. 15. Two other men — 19-year-old Davion Turner of Georgia and 21-year-old Antonio Hall of Benton Harbor — have already been charged with murder in the case. Authorities have suggested the suspects had planned rob Lee.

Hill was arraigned Thursday and Dade Monday. Bond for both was set at $1 million. Both are expected back in court for a pre-exam conference on Sept. 1 and a preliminary examination on Sept. 7.

Separately, Hill faces charges of attempted first-degree home invasion, assault with a dangerous weapon and felony firearm in connection to a June 18 incident in Benton Township. In that case, his bond was set at $50,000.

