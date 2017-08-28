5-year-old boy finds gun, shoots himself in hand

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Kalamazoo Township are investigating after they say a 5-year-old boy accidentally shot himself Sunday.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of Carleton Avenue, according to a Kalamazoo Township Police Department news release.

Investigators believe the boy found a loaded handgun in an unsecured safe and then shot himself in the hand. The child was taken by family members to the hospital and later released, according to KTPD.

The case remains under investigation as authorities continue to question witnesses and the victim.

Kalamazoo Township police are reminding the public that guns should be stored unloaded and locked within a safe or secured with a trigger locking system.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kalamazoo Township police at 269.343.0568 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

