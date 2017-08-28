Deputies seek suspects who crashed stolen car

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent County sheriff’s deputies are searching for the suspects who crashed a stolen vehicle Monday.

Deputies say around 3:15 a.m. a homeowner confronted a suspect trying to steal items from a vehicle parked inside a garage located on Tannon Court SE near 60th Street SE in Cannon Township, according to a Kent County Sheriff’s Department news release.

The suspect — who was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded jacket — got away in a Honda Accord that had two other suspects inside.

A short time later, the vehicle was found in the median of 68th Street and Kraft Avenue where it crashed into a stop sign. Deputies discovered the vehicle had been stolen around two weeks ago from a home in Gaines Township, the release said.

A Grand Rapids police K-9 unit tried to track down the suspect, but they couldn’t be found.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kent County Sheriff’s Department at 616.632.6100 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

