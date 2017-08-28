Family wants justice for 2015 beating death

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The family of a Battle Creek woman who died in 2015 after being severely beaten by her husband is “disappointed” there’s still no closure in the case.

Prosecutors say Joyce “Joy” Carpenter’s husband, Christopher Carpenter, is responsible for her death.

Her death certificate lists “homicide” as the manner of death, citing “complications related to blunt force injuries of the head and face.”

But Christopher Carpenter is not being sentenced for murder. Under an earlier plea deal, charges of open murder and assault with intent to murder were dismissed and Carpenter pleaded no contest to a lesser charge: assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.

Prosecutors told 24 Hour News 8 the change followed new evidence.

Family members wore “Justice for Joy” T-shirts to the courthouse Monday for Christopher Carpenter’s sentencing and said they prepared statements of how Joy Carpenter’s death affected their lives.

“I just wanted to express my extreme dislike for him and what he took away from me and my family,” said Nerissa Nunley, Joy Carpenter’s aunt. “I would want him to spend the rest of his life in jail and never come out.”

A Calhoun County judge granted Christopher Carpenter’s lawyer request to adjourn the sentencing hearing. The holdup was confusion over the terms of the plea agreement. The judge will review the plea-taking process.

“They’re (the defense) just cowards and they’re just pushing it along,” Nunley said.

She said there was apparently a medication mistake made at the hospital before her niece died. Death records show Joy “died in the hospital after opiate administration.”

But Nunley said she thinks that shouldn’t matter and the murder charge should have stuck. She said her niece never have been in the hospital if it wasn’t for Christopher Carpenter.

“I was completely heartbroken. It was utter disbelief,” Nunley said. “If you push somebody in front of a bus, who’s responsible? The person that pushed or the bus driver that actually did it? Well, it’s the person that pushed and he pushed her.”

Nunley told 24 Hour News 8 that Christopher Carpenter has been unapologetic. She said he maintains that two women jumped his wife in the front yard and he came out too late to save her.

His sentencing was rescheduled for Sept. 11.

