Grand Rapids Public Schools begin classes Monday





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Public schools in Grand Rapids are back in session for the 2017-2018 school year.

24 Hour News 8 spoke with the Grand Rapids Public Schools Superintendent Teresa Weatherall Neal about the changes expected to see for the new school year. One big change includes the transformation of Ottawa Hills High School. The new principal, Kaushik Sarkar, weighed in on the “exciting” changes.

The district launched its first Early/Middle College program at Ottawa Hills High School. Students who are involved in the five-year program will graduate with a high school diploma and associate degree. The technical center at Ottawa Hills will focus on technology, homeland security, engineering, cosmetology, communications and marketing.

The $17 million renovation for the school was announced during Weatherall Neal’s sixth annual State of the Schools address.

The superintendent also mentioned the newly renovated Ridgemoor Park Montessori elementary school that is open for the new school year.

