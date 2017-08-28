Houston residents still braving Harvey





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Even after three days of nonstop rain along the Texas Gulf Coast, many residents are sticking Harvey out, hoping their homes will be spared from the rising floodwaters.

Emily Detoto is from Holland but has been living in Texas for 20 years. She told 24 Hour News 8 Monday that she’s stunned by what’s happening in metro Houston.

“I’ve lived here since 1997 and I’ve been through two hurricanes here and I’ve never seen anything like this in my life,” she said of the flooding.

She and other Houston residents are struggling to get supplies. A grocery store in the city’s Midtown district was open for a short time Monday, but then it closed.

“There’s a bunch of cars showing up and so there’s people waiting at the entrance more or less and they’re all getting turned away with nothing basically,” Detoto described. “Kind of sad because people are fleeing, literally.”

As Detoto spoke with 24 Hour News 8 over Facetime, a woman who ran up to the front of the store only to be told it would reopen Tuesday morning.

Detoto said Houston previously prepared for storms with evacuation drills. But she said many thought Harvey was overhyped until they woke up Saturday to the devastation. Once a Category 4 hurricane, Harvey has been downgraded to a tropical storm but Monday was still dumping rain on the region, which is seeing what the National Weather Service described as “unprecedented” flooding.

>>Why Harvey’s flood is worse than previous storms

Miraculously, Detoto’s home was spared. She sent 24 Hour News 8 pictures of her home and street, which look nearly untouched compared to streets only blocks away, where cars are submerged.

Detoto drew 24 Hour News 8 a map to show just how dangerously close her home is to the flooded Buffalo Bayou.

“My house never floods but this is the storm where they’re saying, ‘Don’t get a false sense of security because this could be the year,'” Detoto said.

This map shows a flooded area of Houstong circled in pink and Emily Detoto’s home. (Courtesy image) The Buffalo Bayou in Houston after Harvey. (Courtesy photo – Aug. 28, 2017)

She’s staying with a friend and plans to check on her house Tuesday to make sure it hasn’t flooded.

CREWS POISED TO HEAD SOUTH

As people like Detoto brave the storm, Consumers Energy here in West Michigan is preparing for the call to aid in relief efforts. Spokesperson Roger Morgenstern said it’s not unlikely that Consumers Energy will be asked to help.

“We expect we’ll get a request. We just don’t know when and for how much personnel they might be looking for,” Morgenstern said. “In past years, we’ve gone down for Hurricane Wilma, we went out for Superstorm Sandy out to the East Coast.”

Morgenstern said utility companies along the Gulf Coast may not yet know the extent of damage or what resources they’ll need to get back up and running.

If Consumers Energy gets the call, Morgenstern says it will need to assess whether it can send crews based on weather here in Michigan and if it needs to take care of immediate needs for its customers.

He said when the March wind storm took out power to more than a million customers in Michigan, energy crews from several other states came to help restore power.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Complete coverage of Harvey | How you can help

When the storm subsides, organizations like World Renew Disaster Response Services in Grand Rapids plan to help with cleanup.

An agency of Christian Reformed Church and a partner of Reformed Church of America, World Renew provides provide cleanup services in the days, weeks and months after disasters and conducts needs assessments by sitting down with survivors to get a feel for their situations.

“In the immediate days, we’re making a lot of local connections to figure out what communities are not getting the assistance that they need,” World Renew Disaster Response Services Communications & Development Manager Kellie Scholma said. “There’s going to be an incredible amount of need that is very real and very difficult.”

Scholma gave 24 Hour News 8 a tour of the trailers World Renew uses, which are fully equipped with every tool necessary to get the job done as the Gulf Coast recovers.

“Chainsaws in here, we’ve got wheelbarrows, ladders,” she pointed out.

World Renew Disaster Response Services will help with cleanup and rebuild in the wake of #HurricaneHarvery in September @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/oOp6k6MySe — Sarah Hurwitz (@sehurwitz) August 28, 2017

World Renew plans to send its executive director and another staff member to Houston in September for assessment before they send additional crews.

“We are in Texas right now with long-term reconstruction from flooding from two years ago,” Scholma said. “And these were flooding events that hit the news but for a couple of days and it was two years ago and we’re still there. And we’ve heard people say, ‘I didn’t ever think I was going to get my home back,’ or ‘I had no idea where to go for help,’ or ‘you guys were my angels. I prayed for you and God sent you to me.'”

PHOTOS: Thousands rescued from floodwaters in Houston View as list View as gallery Open Gallery An abandoned vehicle sits in flood waters on the I-10 highway in Houston, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017. (AP Photo/LM Otero) A truck pushes through floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) A pedestrian crosses a street inundated by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston, Texas. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Wilford Martinez, right, waits to be rescued by Harris County Sheriff's Department Richard Wagner after his car got stuck in floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) People push a stalled pickup to through a flooded street in Houston, after Tropical Storm Harvey dumped heavy rains Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017. The remnants of Hurricane Harvey sent devastating floods pouring into Houston Sunday as rising water chased thousands of people to rooftops or higher ground. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Residents are rescued from their homes surrounded by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Residents are rescued from their homes surrounded by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) A man helps a woman in floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston, Texas. The remnants of Hurricane Harvey sent devastating floods pouring into Houston Sunday as rising water chased thousands of people to rooftops or higher ground. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) CORRECTS FROM CONNIE TO CATHERINE - Houston Police SWAT officer Daryl Hudeck carries Catherine Pham and her 13-month-old son Aiden after rescuing them from their home surrounded by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston. The remnants of Hurricane Harvey sent devastating floods pouring into Houston Sunday as rising water chased thousands of people to rooftops or higher ground. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Evacuees walk along a median of Interstate 610 covered in floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston. The remnants of Hurricane Harvey sent devastating floods pouring into Houston Sunday as rising water chased thousands of people to rooftops or higher ground. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Residents are evacuated from their homes surrounded by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) A car is submerged on a freeway flooded by Tropical Storm Harvey on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, near downtown Houston, Texas. The remnants of Hurricane Harvey sent devastating floods pouring into Houston on Sunday as rising water chased thousands of people to rooftops or higher ground. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) People look at submerged cars on a freeway flooded by Tropical Storm Harvey on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, near downtown Houston, Texas. The remnants of Hurricane Harvey sent devastating floods pouring into Houston Sunday as rising water chased thousands of people to rooftops or higher ground. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) People walk on freeway flooded by Tropical Storm Harvey on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, near downtown Houston, Texas. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) A man takes photos of a freeway flooded by Tropical Storm Harvey on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, near downtown Houston, Texas. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) After helping the driver of the submerged truck get to safety, a man floats on the freeway flooded by Tropical Storm Harvey on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, near downtown Houston. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) A man floats past a stalled car submerged on a freeway flooded by Tropical Storm Harvey on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, near downtown Houston. The remnants of Hurricane Harvey sent devastating floods pouring into Houston Sunday as rising water chased thousands of people to rooftops or higher ground. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) People walk among stalled cars in a neighborhood flooded by Tropical Storm Harvey on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston, Texas. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) People walk among stalled cars in a neighborhood flooded by Tropical Storm Harvey on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston, Texas. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) People walk through floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) A child makes his way through floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey while checking on neighbors at his apartment complex in Houston, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017. The remnants of Hurricane Harvey sent devastating floods pouring into Houston Sunday as rising water chased thousands of people to rooftops or higher ground. (AP Photo/LM Otero) Deleon Gambel, 14, fights the current from the overflow of Buffalo Bayou as he makes his way through floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey while checking on neighbors in his apartment complex in Houston, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017. The remnants of Hurricane Harvey sent devastating floods pouring into Houston Sunday as rising water chased thousands of people to rooftops or higher ground. (AP Photo/LM Otero) Jayveon Murphy, 10, makes is way through floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey to check on a neighbor at his apartment complex in Houston, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017. The remnants of Hurricane Harvey sent devastating floods pouring into Houston Sunday as rising water chased thousands of people to rooftops or higher ground. (AP Photo/LM Otero) Wilford Martinez, right, is rescued from his flooded car by Harris County Sheriff's Department Richard Wagner along Interstate 610 in floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Two people walk down a flooded section of Interstate 610 in floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

