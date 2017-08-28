Ionia DPS: Intoxicated driver hits home, leaves scene

IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — Residents of an Ionia home got a startling wake-up call when an intoxicated driver smashed into their home and left the scene, according to officers.

The department of public safety said it was first alerted to the incident around 2 a.m. Sunday, when an officer on patrol spotted the suspect’s damaged pickup truck driving in the middle of N. Division Street. Officer Alec Lynn said he stopped the southbound vehicle, which was sparking from underneath, with damage to its front and side.

As Lynn was confronting the driver, dispatchers received a call from the 600 block of N. Division Street about a vehicle that had hit a home and left the scene.

Investigators determined the driver was heading west on Fargo Street and veered off the road while trying to turn onto N. Division Street, narrowly missing a fire hydrant and utility pole before crossing over a cement retaining wall and hitting the house’s garage.

No one was injured in the incident, but officers said the home was heavily damaged, including its foundation.

Officers say the driver failed a sobriety test and was arrested for operating while intoxicated, driving on a suspended license, leaving the scene of an accident and operating a vehicle without insurance.

