Legendary MSU basketball coach Heathcote dies

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD/WLNS) — Former Michigan State basketball coach Jud Heathcote died Monday, the university says. He was 90.

Heathcote was the head coach for the Spartans from 1976 to 1995, leading them to a national championship in 1979.

Last winter, Spartan Basketball All-Access had the opportunity to sit down with Coach Heathcote one last time. https://t.co/sfLIpbZX0j — Spartan Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) August 29, 2017

Before going to Michigan State, he coached five years at Montana State. In his 24 years as a college coach, he won 416 games including 336 at MSU.

He coached former Spartan Magic Johnson and was instrumental in the hiring of the current Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo.

“The basketball world is a sadder place today with the passing of Jud Heathcote,” Izzo said in a statement released by the university Monday night. “No one cared more about the welfare of the game than Jud. He was a coach’s coach and a mentor to many.”

He and MSU athletics director Mark Hollis offered their thoughts and prayers to Heathcote’s wife, Beverly.

“He will be missed, yet his memory will be seen through the many different people he impacted,” Hollis stated.

Heathcote died in Spokane, Washington.

MSU Athletics is sad to announce that Jud Heathcote passed away Monday at the age of 90. pic.twitter.com/DHPW6aA5q0 — Spartan Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) August 29, 2017

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

