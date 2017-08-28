Mackinac Bridge walk: What you need to know

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On Labor Day, thousands of people will lace up their sneakers and take a walk across the Mackinac Bridge.

The 60th annual bridge walk will look a little different from previous years because no cars are being allowed across the bridge while walkers on it. Because of security concerns, the Mackinac Bridge will be closed to drivers from 6:30 a.m. until noon.

If you get stuck in the traffic backup because of the closure, you’ll have access to portable bathrooms on US-2 in the Upper Peninsula, and there will be water and snack stations.

The walk starts at 7 a.m. in St. Ignace. Buses will run from Mackinaw City to the UP from 4:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. While the walk is free, there is a $5 charge to ride the bus.

Star Line Ferry is also offering trips to St. Ignace: There will be a 6:30 a.m. and 7 a.m. ferry. Tickets cost $20 for adults and $10 for children.

Last year, more than 50,000 people made the 5-mile trip across the bridge.

