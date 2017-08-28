Newaygo. Co woman sentenced in murder of husband

WHITE CLOUD, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman who murdered her husband in their Sand Lake-area home in 2015 has been sentenced.

On Monday, 46-year-old Glenna Duram was sentenced in Newaygo County Court to life in prison without parole. In July, a jury found her guilty of first-degree murder and a felony firearm charge.

Martin Duram was shot five times and found dead in their Ensley Township home in May 2015. Glenna Duram survived a bullet wound to the head in what prosecutors said was a suicide attempt.

Family members said the couple’s pet, an African grey parrot named Bud, seemed to replay the murder by mimicking what sounds like an argument between a male and female.

In a video the family said it took weeks after the incident, the bird says, “Don’t f—ing shoot.”

The prosecutor previously said the bird wasn’t ruled out as a potential piece of evidence, but did not end up using the pet in court.

