Police: Appliance dispute ends in vehicle ramming, gunfire

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo Township man is facing several charges after an alleged dispute over a water heater turned violent.

Police say they were called to the 2300 block of Woodward Avenue around 5:25 a.m. Monday. When officers arrived, a 34-year-old woman said her neighbor had been shining his pickup truck headlights on her home and property from the street.

The woman said when she went outside, they got into an argument over a used water heater. The woman said the driver was angry he hadn’t been paid for the appliance, which he said had been removed from his house.

The woman said the argument escalated and the man drove over bushes and into her front yard in what she thought was an attempt to run her over.

The woman said she then got into her own pickup truck and used her vehicle to ram his truck to get him to leave. The woman said her neighbor eventually left and drove about 250 feet to the intersection of Amsterdam Street and Woodward Avenue. That’s where he stopped his truck and fired five rounds from a handgun, according to witnesses who had gathered at the home.

Police recovered two handguns from the man’s truck during his arrest, authorities said. He faces a variety of charges, including felonious assault, possessing a firearm while intoxicated, discharging a firearm from a vehicle and possessing a firearm while committing a felony.

Officers are withholding the 49-year-old man’s name until he’s formally charged. The Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office is expected to review the case later Monday.

Anyone with additional information in this case is encouraged to contact investigators at 269.343.0551 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

