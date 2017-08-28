Recovering from Harvey: How you can help

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency is already estimating 450,000 people will apply for disaster assistance in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.
If you’d like to help those impacted by the storm, there are several ways:
- Donate to the Salvation Army by calling 1.800.SAL.ARMY, visiting its website or texting “STORM” to 51555.
- Donate to the Red Cross by going to its website, calling 1.800.HELP.NOW or by texting 90999 to donate $10. The money will go toward recovery efforts.
- Find your local chapter of the American Red Cross online and ask what you can do to support its work.
- Donate to Houston’s Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund online or by sending checks or money orders to:
Greater Houston Community Foundation
5120 Woodway Drive, Suite 6000
Houston, TX 77056
“We are getting calls from across the country and right here in our hometown, and the generosity of people who understand this disaster is truly amazing,” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner told KXAN. “Together we can make a difference to those who will need extensive help to get back on their feet once this storm is over.”
PHOTOS: Harvey devastates Texas coast
