Recovering from Harvey: How you can help

Hurricane Harvey
Houston Police SWAT officer Daryl Hudeck carries Catherine Pham and her 13-month-old son Aiden after rescuing them from their home surrounded by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency is already estimating 450,000 people will apply for disaster assistance in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

If you’d like to help those impacted by the storm, there are several ways:

Greater Houston Community Foundation
5120 Woodway Drive, Suite 6000
Houston, TX 77056

“We are getting calls from across the country and right here in our hometown, and the generosity of people who understand this disaster is truly amazing,” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner told KXAN. “Together we can make a difference to those who will need extensive help to get back on their feet once this storm is over.”

