Red Cross: More than 60 from MI headed to TX





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As of early Monday afternoon, more than 60 people from Michigan were on the way or preparing to go to Texas to assist in Harvey relief efforts.

The Red Cross reports that some 6,000 people in Texas are being housed in temporary shelters set up by the organization. The need for aid is expected to remain for months.

On Monday, there were a constant flow of calls and drop-ins at the Red Cross’ West Michigan offices on Fuller Avenue in Grand Rapids.

“You can come up today and we can get you all set up,” a Red Cross staffer from AmeriCorp, Kelsey VanEyl-Godin, could be heard telling a caller.

“He wasn’t available yesterday but he’s available today,” she explained to 24 Hour News 8 after the call. “He wants to be sent out tomorrow.”

VanEyl-Godin said she had fielded several calls from people in West Michigan wanting to be deployed. For many, it won’t be the first time.

It’s a feeling the executive director of the West Michigan chapter of the Red Cross knows personally. Michael Mitchell has been deployed to more than two dozen disasters and is planning to head to Texas Wednesday.

“You’re helping somebody’s life become a little bit better,” Mitchell told 24 Hour News 8 Monday. “The smile that you see on someone’s face who just lost everything because at least they know that there is somebody who’s there to help them — that’s what really motivates me and keeps me going.”

Mitchell said the Red Cross is working to set up training to allow more people from West Michigan to help in Texas. The organization will host classes called “Zero to Hero” — speed training to ready teams wanting to participate in the relief effort.

The biggest needs for the Red Cross right now are volunteers, monetary contributions and blood donations. Blood is needed to fill the void from blood drives forced to cancel because of the Texas storms.

Red Cross volunteer Joseph Bell said the news inspired him to pick up the pace on work he’s doing at the Grand Rapids headquarters. He is updating radio communications that would be used should an area-wide cellphone or internet outage occur locally.

“[The disaster in Texas] motivates me to make sure we’re ready,” Bell said.

He said he feels for the people dealing with the fallout from the storm.

“My heart just aches,” Bell said. “It’s just like Katrina all over again, basically. There’s water. You can’t fight water.”

Among the visitors at the Red Cross office Monday was Liz Nolan, the public relations representative for Restaurant Partners Inc. The company owns The Beltline Bar in Grand Rapids and Omlette Shoppe restaurants, among others. Nolan was looking to partner with the Red Cross to accept donations at her company’s locations.

“If this were happening here,” Nolan said, “I would certainly hope that someone in Texas would want to help us.”

The Red Cross emphasized that the need will continue long after the storm lets up. Mitchell, the local executive director, said he’s confident West Michigan will continue to help.

“It really warms your heart when you think about it,” Mitchell said.

