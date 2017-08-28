School registration open for ArtPrize Education Days

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — ArtPrize Nine is more than three weeks away, but schools can sign up now to take budding artists through this year’s competition.

Online registration opened Monday for ArtPrize Education Days. The free program is designed for school groups visiting ArtPrize.

ArtPrize is also accepting applications for $10,000 in transportation grants to offset the cost of field trips. The grants are available on a first come, first served basis.

The number of partner programs for ArtPrize Education Days is also growing to 19 this year, with the help of $47,000 in grants from PNC Bank.

Three new groups will take part this year, including Boys & Girls Club of Grand Rapids Commonwealth, David D. Hunting YMCA, and the Air Zoo. The partner programs will put on workshops, performances and tours during the 19-day event.

This fall, six schools will also launch ArtPrize partnerships, which will extend into the spring of 2018. Those schools including Burton Elementary/Middle, Coit Creative Arts Academy, Gerald R. Ford Academic Center, Grand Rapids Public Museum School, Sibley Elementary and Southwest Community Campus.

Organizers estimate more than 18,000 students will experience ArtPrize Nine, which runs Sept. 20 through Oct. 8.

