Sports OT: GVSU football coach talks expectations

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Things are looking pretty good for Grand Valley State University football.
The Lakers are defending GLIAC champions, ranked No. 2 nationally and have a roster full of returning players.
Head coach Matt Mitchell stopped by Sports Overtime Sunday to talk about the high expectations, which the team is embracing.
Watch Sports Director Jack Doles' conversation with Mitchell above.
GVSU will open its season at 7 p.m. Thursday at Indianapolis. The home opener is Sept. 9 versus Davenport.
