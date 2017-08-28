Treat yourself to a night of glitz and glamour at Metro Health’s VITALity Gala

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Get ready for a glamorous evening honoring the child life services endowment of Metro Health Hospital.

Complimentary valet parking will be offered, an exquisite dinner will be served, exciting entertainment provided by truTV’s Michael Carbonaro, and hot beats will be provided by DJ Mike At Night for your dancing and/or listening pleasure.

VITALity Gala

Saturday, September 23

6:00 PM | Social Hour

7:00 PM | Dinner & Entertainment

DeVos Place Ballroom · 303 Monroe Ave. NW · Grand Rapids, MI

Individual tickets are $250. For more information, please contact the Metro Health Hospital Foundation at 616.252.5000 or foundation@metrogr.org.

