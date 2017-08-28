Trooper uses Taser on teen who died in crash fleeing police

DETROIT (AP) — Michigan State Police say a trooper has been suspended after using a Taser on a teen who died in a crash while fleeing police on an all-terrain vehicle in Detroit.

State police said in a release Monday the trooper deployed the Taser, which struck the teen before Saturday’s crash on the city’s east side. Investigators said troopers tried to stop the ATV for reckless driving by activing emergency lights and siren, but the driver refused.

Police say the teen tried to drive off the road and onto a sidewalk, and crashed into the back of a pickup truck. Police say troopers immediately began first aid but the boy was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Once completed, the state police’s investigation will be reviewed by the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.

