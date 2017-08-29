Back to School specials at Soaring Eagle Waterpark

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Soaring Eagle has some amazing shows coming to their stage this fall. Take a night out and experience the magic!

Upcoming shows at Soaring Eagle:

Five Finger Death Punch – Sept 3

Matchbox 20 and Counting Crows – Sept 14

Foreigner – Oct 6 and 7

Get your tickets, here: http://www.soaringeaglecasino.com/new_entertainment.aspx

Also, make sure to check out one of their many restaurants including the Aurora Buffet. Menus found online.

Another huge attraction at Soaring Eagle is their waterpark – the perfect place to round out summer vacation. They have Back to School specials through most of September.

