Coast Guardsmen working 12-hour days in Houston





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan native is among the hundreds of U.S. Coast Guard crew members aiding in rescue efforts in flood-ravaged Houston and nearby cities.

Eric Dykema, who’s from the Grand Rapids area, works at Air Station Houston as an avionics electrical technician. That means that when helicopters come into the station, he fuels them and fixes any possible electrical problems. He and his wife have lived in Houston for about two years.

His wife Ashley Dykema said the flooding has kept her husband from coming home since Sunday. He’s been putting in long days — 12 hours on, 12 hours off — and sleeping in his car as Coast Guard crews have flown in from all over the country to help in the rescue efforts.

“People are sleeping on the floor. People are sleeping in their cars. They have all rescues that have come in, too, that are staying there until they can be safely shuttled to shelters,” Ashley Dykema, a Sparta native, told 24 Hour News 8 via Facetime Tuesday.

Ashley Dykema said her husband has been giving her updates as often as he can.

Meanwhile, she’s been stranded at their home south of Houston since Saturday. They lost power for about a day and a half, but it was back on Tuesday. Fortunately, their home is dry, but neighborhoods within a mile or so have suffered major flooding. That’s why Ashley Dykema has been unable to leave.

Still, she’s feeling fortunate given what other families are going through.

“It’s hard to talk with my friends and get picture updates from Eric at work and friends who are in the second floor of their house because they can’t go lower,” she said. “Imagine what they’re going through. Being as scared as I am here — to even think what they’re feeling.”

She said her husband could be gone and she could be stuck at home for days to come.

While Eric Dykema is not on the front lines of the harrowing rescues, his wife is proud of the work he’s doing.

“I am very proud of him,” she said. “I’m just hoping and praying everything is going well.”

