EGR Public Safety: 23 vehicle break-ins over weekend

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The East Grand Rapids Department of Public Safety is warning residents to lock their doors after a series of larcenies in the area.

The department said there were 23 incidents over the weekend, and the doors of the vehicles were unlocked in all of them. Police said loose change and cash was stolen from most of the vehicles.

The cases are being investigated, but there are no suspects yet, police said.

Police are also searching for suspects in a series of break-ins near Grand Rapids Township and Cascade Township, who detectives say target unlocked garages to steal valuables from vehicles and cars that had keys inside them.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to call East Grand Rapids Department of Public Safety at 616.949.7010.

