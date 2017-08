SPARTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A mobile home near Sparta was destroyed in a fire Tuesday morning.

Crews were called to the fire around 6 a.m. at a mobile home in the 900 block of White Pine Street NW near Alpine Avenue and 12 Mile Road in Sparta Township.

Firefighters on scene told 24 Hour News 8 that everyone made it out of the mobile home safe.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

