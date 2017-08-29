Fire truck tribute planned for fire chief killed on duty

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The name of the Comstock Township fire chief killed while on duty will soon grace a pink fire truck.

Around 7 p.m. Tuesday, Pink Heals Inc. says its iconic fire trucks will stop outside Fire House Subs on S. Drake Road in Oshtemo Township. There, the family of fire chief Ed Switalski will greet volunteers and add his name to one of the engines, according to the group.

Switalski was hit and killed by a vehicle while leaving a call on I-94 the night of June 14. The sheriff’s office said the driver, 24-year-old Brandon Clevenger of Battle Creek, was driving nearly 90 mph and distracted by his phone moments before the crash.

The Pink Heals organization also plans to visit Bronson Children’s Hospital during its two-day stop in Kalamazoo County. The group previously visited a Battle Creek mother diagnosed with pancreatic cancer whose son has cerebral palsy, according to a Sunday Facebook post.

Each fire engine is covered in signatures and messages of support for people facing life-threatening illnesses or adversity. More than 1,000 people nationwide volunteerfor Pink Heals; many are firefighters and public servants, according to the group.

