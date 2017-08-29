Holland man volunteering in Texas: ‘It’s been raining nonstop’





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Among the thousands of volunteers rushing to help a Harvey-battered Texas are 17 American Red Cross volunteers who deployed from West Michigan.

The American Red Cross of West Michigan says donations and volunteers are what it needs most in response to Harvey.

Tony VanDyke of Holland was one of the first to deploy. He traveled to Texas Friday, before then-Hurricane Harvey made landfall.

VanDyke is assisting with logistics at the American Red Cross headquarters in Houston. He says his primary responsibility is helping find drivable routes to places in need of supplies and workers.

“We’re doing this for the experience of helping our neighbors out,” VanDyke told 24 Hour News 8 in a video interview via Facebook Tuesday. “This water’s going to linger for a long time… It’s been raining nonstop.”

VanDyke has seen Army National Guard and Coast Guard helicopters coming and going, taking supplies to the hardest hit areas. Where he’s situated, flooding has been minimal, though water seeped into the parking garage the American Red Cross is using for storage Saturday.

This isn’t VanDyke’s first disaster. He’s been deployed to emergency situations more than 30 times, he said.

The benefits go both ways.

“It’s good to get the experience so that if we have something come up in West Michigan, our volunteers from West Michigan will be able to help coordinate things and get things going a lot quicker,” VanDyke said.

The American Red Cross is working to put together “Zero to Hero” classes to quickly train others for deployment. Organization officials had hoped to schedule the classes for next week; however at this point, they’re struggling to line up instructors because so many of them are responding to the crisis in Texas.

About 350 National Guard soldiers from the 3rd Battalion, 126th Infantry Regiment out of Belmont are also on standby to aid in Harvey relief efforts in Texas.

