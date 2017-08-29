Kellogg giving food, money to Harvey relief

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Kellogg is promising to donate $100,000 to Harvey relief efforts, as well as sending food to the Gulf Coast.

Kellogg Company Fund, the cereal giant’s charitable arm, said money will go to Feeding America in the affected region.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Complete coverage of Harvey | How you can help

The company says it has already sent more than a million servings of food like cereal, cereal bars, granola, crackers and cookies to the Houston Food Bank, which is part of Feeding America. Kellogg said depending on the need, it may send more food later.

“Like the rest of Americans, we at Kellogg are heartbroken to see the devastating impact this storm has had on the people of Texas,” Kris Charles, Kellogg’s senior vice president of global corporate affairs, said in a Monday statement. “Our shelf-stable products provide important nourishment and comfort for families whose lives have been uprooted. We will continue to help those affected by this terrible storm.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

