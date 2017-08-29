Michigan National Guard teams may deploy to TX

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Hundreds of Michigan National Guard soldiers have been placed on standby to aid in Harvey relief efforts in Texas.

The National Guard Bureau issued a Warning Order that soldiers and equipment may be needed in Houston, where Harvey — once a Category 4 hurricane and now a tropical storm — has been dumping rain for days, leading to deadly flooding.

It’s not yet precisely clear when local soldiers will be sent south, as leaders are still working with the National Guard in Texas to determine exactly what resources are needed on the ground.

However, the Michigan National Guard suggested that the 3rd Battalion, 126th Infantry Regiment out of Belmont would deploy about 350 soldiers from Cadillac, Detroit, Dowagiac and Wyoming for about 60 days. Additionally, three helicopters crews and a twin-engine aircraft crew out of Grand Ledge could be going to Texas.

The U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes command has already sent helicopters and crewmen to Houston.

