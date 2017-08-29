W. MI veteran dies in crash after leaving fundraiser

SPARTA, Mich. (WOOD) — An Army veteran and West Michigan native was leaving a fundraiser for disabled veterans when he was killed in a motorcycle crash, police say.

Joshua VanBelzen, 26, died at the scene of the crash, which officers say happened on US-12 near Person Highway in Cambridge Township just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Cambridge Township Police Chief Jeff Paterson said VanBelzen was heading eastbound on US-12 when he lost control on a curve and slid across the roadway into a pickup truck.

Paterson said VanBelzen was leaving a fundraiser in nearby Cement City when the crash happened. The police chief said a nearby homeowner brought over an American flag to cover his body after the crash.

The police chief said VanBelzen was wearing a helmet. Police aren’t yet sure if drugs, alcohol or speed played a role in the crash.

The other driver was not injured.

Visitation for VanBelzen will take place Thursday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hessel-Cheslek Funeral Home. Memorial services for the Unity Christian High School graduate are slated for 11 a.m. Friday at Sparta Baptist Church, according to his online obituary.

VanBelzen leaves behind his parents and six siblings. His family is encouraging supporters to make any donations in his name to the Wounded Warrior Project.

