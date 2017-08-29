Woman testifies in Wyoming murder trial of dad

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The daughter of a Mexican man charged with murdering a woman in his Wyoming apartment recounted their phone call after the alleged crime.

Raul Perez is charged with open murder and being a third-time habitual offender in connection to the October 2016 death of Karla Guadalupe-Magaña.

Detectives say Perez told them he was pursuing a romantic relationship with Guadalupe-Magaña, but she wanted to see other people. The victim got a call from someone who Raul Perez assumed was another man. When she tried to leave, the two fought.

A detective said Raul Perez confessed to strangling Guadalupe-Magaña.

In the Kent County courtroom Tuesday, Kimberly Perez shared what her father told her about the moments surrounding the alleged murder.

Kimberly Perez testified that her father seemed drunk when she picked up him and Guadalupe-Magaña and drove them to her father’s apartment. The next morning, she got a phone call from her dad.

“He said I need to tell you something, I said what’s up, he said I did something wrong, really bad and I’m like what are you talking about, and then he said that he had killed the lady,” said Kimberly Perez.

“When you found out what happened, did it surprise you?” she was asked.

“Uh yeah. A lot,” Kimberly Perez responded.

Perez, 43, wasn’t supposed to be in the U.S., having been deported twice since 2005. He was picked up for drunk driving four days before the murder, but the information between local police and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement that would have kept Perez behind bars never made it to the right people, so he was released.

