AT&T’s 5G trial coming to Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — AT&T is expanding is 5G trials to three new cities, including Kalamazoo, by the end of the year.

Kalamazoo is the first Michigan city to test out the 5G. Participating homes and businesses will be able to stream AT&T’s DirecTV Now service over the connection, the company said Wednesday.

The service, called fixed wireless, is expected to be the first application of 5G technology. It could eventually be a competitor to the high-speed Internet services offered by cable companies.

The trials are working out how the signal may be affected by the environment and weather. AT&T hopes to have the full service launched as early as late 2018.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

