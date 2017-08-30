Deputies look to reunite owners with stolen valuables

PENNFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are looking for the owners of “numerous” stolen items recovered in Calhoun County.

The sheriff’s office says it recovered stolen hand and power tools while investigating several thefts from vehicles Friday evening. The crimes happened in the area of Capital Avenue NE near Garden Avenue and Limewood Drive, according to investigators.

Deputies tracked down the suspects and recovered items believed to be stolen. Authorities say several of those valuables have been returned, but they still are trying to find the rightful owners of multiple tools.

Possible owners of the stolen items are encouraged to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269.781.0880.

