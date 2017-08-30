Family of dead teen hit by Taser seeks $50M from trooper

DETROIT (AP) — A lawyer says he’s seeking $50 million in a lawsuit against a Michigan State Police trooper who used a Taser to try to stop a teenager on an all-terrain vehicle.

Damon Grimes died last weekend after he crashed the ATV in Detroit. State police acknowledge that the 15-year-old was struck with a Taser before the crash.

A lawsuit filed Wednesday in federal court accuses the trooper of excessive force. Geoffrey Fieger says the teen wasn’t armed and didn’t pose a threat to police.

A state police spokesman, Lt. Mike Shaw, declined to comment on the lawsuit. The trooper has been suspended. The results of an investigation will be reviewed by the Wayne County prosecutor.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

