I-96 ramp near Meijer HQ to close for $1M project

Related Coverage Grand Rapids Traffic Conditions

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Some West Michigan drivers returning to work after the long Labor Day holiday weekend will encounter a new round of construction closures in Walker.

Starting Tuesday, the Michigan Department of Transportation will close the eastbound I-96 off-ramp at Walker Avenue to realign the roadway. Meijer Corp., the Walkerview/FedEx group, the city of Walker and MDOT are collaborating for the $1 million project.

MDOT says crews will shift the lanes south so that it aligns with Holton Court, then install a traffic signal at the new intersection.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Map of current traffic conditions

While the changes will cause about two months of traffic headaches for drivers heading to Meijer’s corporate offices and other nearby businesses, MDOT says the work will improve safety and ease long-term traffic congestion.

During construction, Walker Avenue will be reduced to one lane in both directions. Walker city officials say at times, Holton Court may also have lane closures with traffic being regulated by flag holders.

Traffic will be detoured east to the Alpine Avenue exit, then west on 3 Mile Road.

The project is expected to wrap up Nov. 17, according to MDOT.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

