Kalamazoo company shipping donations to Texas

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — As the floodwaters start to recede in the Houston area in the wake of Harvey, some West Michigan businesses are starting to collect donations to send to people who lost everything.

Morris Rose Auto Parts on E. Michigan Avenue in Kalamazoo decided Wednesday it was going to utilize its semi-trucks and business partners to get supplies to people southeast Texas. Owner Mark Rose said trucks that usually ship recycled auto parks would be pressed into service to haul boxes of donations.

“Communities come together. And we do that, we’ve seen that in the last year or so with the tragedies that have happened in Kalamazoo and it just seemed like another opportunity for us and, I’m sure, communities across the country,” Rose said.

The business will be taking donations of pretty much anything to fill large boxes that will make their way to the Houston area. Partners with the Team PRP network of Auto Recyclers will then store and distribute those items.

“I would guess that if you were displaced from your house … you’re going to need food, toothbrushes, toothpaste, clothing,” Rose said.

On Wednesday, Harvey was downgraded to a tropical depression. It was a Category 4 hurricane when it made landfall in southeast Texas late last week.

In five days of nonstop precipitation, it dumped record rain on the Houston area, causing unprecedented and deadly flooding for the nation’s fourth-largest city. Tens of thousands of people are being housed in shelters after more than 1,000 homes were destroyed and nearly 50,000 more damaged, the Associated Press reports.

“A lot of the buildings are unusable. They are still assessing what their needs are, so to process any kind of donations would actually divert them from the front lines of feeding and hydrating and rescue,” Divisional Commander for Salvation Army of Western Michigan & Northern Indiana Major Glen Caddy told 24 Hour News 8.

He said that’s why the Salvation Army isn’t accepting clothing and other donations and is instead encourage monetary donations.

“100 percent of donations made for Hurricane Harvey will go directly to the Salvation Army in Texas and 100 percent of those funds will be spent on the front lines purchasing food, paying for gasoline in the kitchens, providing electricity, utilities, bedding, mattresses, whatever needs to be used,” Caddy said. “I believe for the most part, any reputable charity will be working in the same manner.”

>>Inside woodtv.com: Complete coverage of Harvey | How you can help

He said the economy in the Houston area is hurting right now.

“The ability to go out an purchase food and purchase supplies locally is important for them, as well, because as you’ll understand the economy, the businesses are all in upheaval because of what’s happening and so being able to use the cash locally through local vendors helps to support the economy somewhat while they’re trying to sort things out,” Caddy said.

But during natural disasters like Harvey, nonprofits say they are inundated with calls of where to donate goods. While many nonprofits like the Salvation Army are encouraging monetary donations, they say if you do decide to give something else, be smart about what you donate. Avoid extraneous items: For example, don’t give cold weather clothing if it’s not cold.

Caddy said that if local businesses do decide to ship items, like Rose Auto Parts, they should also consider the timing. He said donations should be shipped in the weeks and months following initial rescue efforts.

The Salvation Army in Michigan is on standby to deploy its mobile kitchens to Houston. Those kitchens will be used to feed people during the cleanup and rebuilding efforts.

Cleanup begins as Houston flood waters recede View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Jose Martinez removes drywall from a home damaged by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Jose Martinez, left, and William Majano remove drywall and baseboards from a home damaged by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Adriana Perez, left, and Clair Hummel help remove drywall damaged by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey from a friends home Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Adriana Perez, left, and Clair Hummel help remove drywall and boards damaged by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey from a friends home Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Michael Saghian carries a roll of bubble wrap and a box of sandwiches for workers helping remove items damaged by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey from his home Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Natalie Hausman-Weiss wears gloves while handling and taking photographs of items damaged by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Workers begin repairs to a wall that was lost in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, in Rockport, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Gillis Leho looks for documents in her car that was covered by floodwaters brought on by Tropical Storm Harvey in Houston, Texas, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017. Leho had been planning to evacuate in her car but had to quickly escape through a of her home with her grandchildren as rising waters rushed in from nearby Buffalo Bayou. (AP Photo/LM Otero) Thomas Foreman stands in the middle of his living room after he and family members had removed flood water soiled carpeting in his home in the small community of Iowa, La., Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017. Foreman took in several inches of water. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Jose Martinez works to remove drywall from a home damaged by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Natalie Hausman-Weiss reacts to seeing a removed piece of furniture from her home damaged by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Michael Saghian walks across the living room of his home damaged by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Rachel Saghian walks across the living room of her home damaged by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Barry Horvitz hugs his wife Kim while standing outside their home after removing items damaged by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Steven Reinitz helps remove items damaged by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey from his parents home Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Residents remove flood damaged items from their home as they cleanup after Tropical Storm Harvey Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Barry Horvitz hugs his wife Kim while standing outside their home after removing items damaged by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Workers remove a piano from a home damaged by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Workers remove a piano from a home damaged by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Workers remove carpet damaged by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey from a home Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Judy Mellon looks through some of her husband, Harry, belongings damaged by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, in Houston. Mellon watched the storm from a neighbors home across the street which is built up as floodwaters spread through her home. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Gillis Leho surveys the damage to her home left by floodwaters brought on by Tropical Storm Harvey in Houston, Texas, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017. Leho had been planning to evacuate but had to quickly escape through a window with her grandchildren as rising waters rushed in from nearby Buffalo Bayou. She is staying at the George R. Brown Convention Center but returned home to try and retrieve medications needed for herself and her grandchildren. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

