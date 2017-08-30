Kzoo Co. unveils new community alert system

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller introduced Wednesday a new community alert system launching in Kalamazoo County.

“It’s a huge relief for us. You know, we talk about the 21st century all the time,” Fuller said. “And again, everyone’s got a smartphone, everyone has the ability to get some information if someone’s going to share it.”

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said the app will not replace the existing Red Alert System notifying people of an active shooter, but it will be used as the next level of alert when a criminal causes serious concerns for the community.

The next five years of the apps usage will be paid for by the Kalamazoo Mortgage Hero Salute, a charity that supports first responders and veterans.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

