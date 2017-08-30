Lawmaker worried about health funding for Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WOOD) — It has been more than three years since Flint switched its water source to the Flint River, resulting in a cascade of health problems, deaths, criminal charges and finger-pointing.

Though the water crisis isn’t making national headlines anymore, it’s still causing problems for residents. On Wednesday, state Sen. Jim Ananich, D-Flint, talked about one of the issues he sees manifesting in diagnoses of lead poisoning.

He said that though the process hasn’t always pleased him, he is satisfied the federal and state revenues that have been pledged to replace the water infrastructure in Flint — though doing so will take years.

Whether there will be enough money to address the health concerns for residents moving forward is another story.

“The next step though is do we have enough? … It’s not slowing down, finding kids testing with high levels of lead — that’s increasing. So we don’t exactly know the full measure of the problem,” Ananich said, speaking to 24 Hour News 8 in Flint.

Ananich stressed he doesn’t believe it’s new lead contamination, but rather people who weren’t previously diagnosed.

He said there are more medical resources available, but the problem with lead poisoning in the city could go on for years.

“We may have a problem down the road and that area of funding, I’m a little more concerned about,” he said.

