Man arrested after running in street removing clothes, screaming

HOWARD CITY, Mich. (WOOD) — A Sand Lake man was arrested early Wednesday morning after he was running through the street screaming and taking his clothes off, authorities said.

It happened around 1:20 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Elmwood Road and Fir Lane in Howard City, authorities said.

Authorities have identified the man as 31-year-old David Nichols of Sand Lake.

The Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that it received a report of a man running down the street screaming and removing his clothes. When deputies confronted Nichols, he charged the officer, pushed him and began striking the patrol vehicle, the release said.

Authorities said during multiple attempts to get Nichols into custody, he resisted and fled, leading to deputies using a Taser on him numerous times.

One of the deputies sustained minor injuries during the altercation, but was treated and released from an area hospital.

Nichols has been charged with one count of resisting an officer causing injury, two counts of resisting and obstructing an officer and one count of malicious destruction of police property. He is being held at the Montcalm County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

