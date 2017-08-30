MDEQ: Rockford-area wells contaminated near old dumpsite





PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after several homes show signs of drinking water contamination near a former industrial waste dumpsite.

The wells of homes near the former Wolverine Worldwide tanner dumpsite, located at 1855 House Street in Plainfield Township, have been tested for contamination, according to the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality.

The contamination was found after testing at the nearby National Guard Armory came back positive for perfluorinated chemicals, which are used in water-proofing shoes.

The MDEQ says Wolverine Worldwide dumped waste sludge in the area near Rockford back in the 1960s. However, while officials believe that dumping led to the contamination, they still haven’t positively connected the two.

This isn’t the first time former Wolverine Worldwide practices from 50 years ago have caused contamination. In the past, there have been multiple sites identified in and around Rockford that had elevated chemical levels because of industrial dumping from the footwear company.

