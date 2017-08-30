Site plans for Plaza Roosevelt unveiled

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The site plan was unveiled Wednesday for a new neighborhood-driven development in Grand Rapids.

It’s called Plaza Roosevelt. The $40 million development will go in near Grandville Avenue SW between Graham and Franklin streets.

The mixed-use development will feature a new Spanish-English immersion Grand Rapids Public Schools high school, expanded health care facilities, community space, affordable housing, art opportunities and retail space. The $20 million school will be funded through a bond that voters approved in 2015.

The project has been in the works for more than four years.

“Plaza Roosevelt is truly a model for successful public, private, nonprofit and resident cooperation. And I believe this is the model that other sin the future will emulate,” Mayor Rosalynn Bliss said at Wednesday’s announcement of the plan.

Work on clearing the site will begin Friday. There’s no word yet on when the project will be completed.

