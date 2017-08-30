Westnedge Ave. to close for hours after tanker crash

Related Coverage Grand Rapids Traffic Conditions

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Drivers heading to downtown Kalamazoo can expect hours of detours after a tanker rolled on Westnedge Avenue, blocking all four lanes of traffic.

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon on Westnedge at Inkster Avenue. Officers say it appears a southbound car crossed the center lane, causing the tanker to swerve and lose control. No one was injured in the crash.

Westnedge Avenue is shut down in both directions. It is expected to remain closed for about six hours as crews bring in another truck from Northern Michigan to empty the wrecked tanker’s contents into before righting the vehicle.

“We know that Westnedge is a major artery coming in and out of downtown. We understand it’s a tremendous inconvenience, but we’re asking folks to drive around (and) avoid the area if you can,” said Sgt. Jason Hendrick of the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

Drivers can detour onto Portage, Stadium or Burdick to get downtown.

It’s unclear what it was hauling, but 24 Hour News 8 has discovered the material is not hazardous, flammable or combustible.

