What sets Starlite Kitchens apart

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We all know that the kitchen is the heart of the home, and here on eightWest we’ve often turned to our friends at Starlite Kitchens to keep us up on the latest styles and trends. Today, we’re talking to Roger Bronsink and Carolle Spence about their impressive team of designers and professionals.

>>> Take a look in the video above!

The Starlite team really works well together to serve their clients. From the moment you walk through the front door, their goal is to make you comfortable right from the first step. They think one of the aspects that make Starlite so unique for their clients is their willingness to work together! Their team of 11 designers are all willing to help each other and are willing to ask for help if they need it. So, their clients are really taking advantage of a whole lot more expertise than just the designer that they are personally working with.

That is really something that Roger’s brother in law Doug Bakker instilled right from the beginning when he bought Starlite 17 years ago. His mantra has always been to treat people like you want to be treated. So, they have worked hard as a business to treat each other and their clients with respect.

They have 37 team members now. Of the 37 people working on the Starlite team, all but 4 have been hired based on the recommendation of one of their current team members. They have found that people aren’t too quickly going to recommend a person for them to hire, unless they are confident that they are going to be able to succeed in the Starlite culture.

365 84th St SW, Byron Center Open Monday through Saturday

Call ahead for your personal consultation (616) 583-9304

